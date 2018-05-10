Stoger tight-lipped on Dortmund future ahead of huge Hoffenheim clash

Peter Stoger refused to be drawn on his future at Borussia Dortmund in the build-up to what could be his final game in charge of the club.

Dortmund travel to Hoffenheim on the last day of the Bundesliga season this Saturday knowing they only need to avoid defeat at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena to clinch third place.

Yet even securing Champions League football for the 2018-19 campaign may not be enough to see Stoger, who took over from Peter Bosz last December on a short-term deal, remain at the helm.

Midfielder Sebastian Rode declared the players "fully expect to have a new coach next season" earlier this week, with media reports putting Nice coach Lucien Favre's name in the frame.

Stoger, however, opted not to comment on speculation regarding his position before such a critical fixture.

"When I think the time has come," he replied when asked to talk about his future at Dortmund.

"The others are doing it permanently anyway. So, I will decide to talk about my future, just when I think it's time."

Fourth-placed Hoffenheim sit right behind Dortmund in the table and can leapfrog their rivals if they win by at least two goals this weekend.

Their Champions League hopes suffered a setback with defeat at Stuttgart last time out, but Julian Nagelsmann's squad have won four on the spin in front of their own fans.

"[Hoffenheim is] a team that's playing good football," said Stoger.

"They are well organised, playing with three defenders, like everybody knows, [they have] technically strong players in the centre, physical players on the wings and dangerous players in attack.

"In my eyes, it's no surprise that they have the chance to qualify for the Champions League. Without that bad phase over a few weeks, I think they would have already achieved that goal already."