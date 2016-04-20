Stoichkov backs Barca to outlast 'ridiculous' Madrid

Ex-Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov is confident his former club will retain their Liga title at the expense of Real Madrid, whose title prowess he doubts.

Barcelona are top of La Liga due to their superior head-to-head record with Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid are only a point behind.

Luis Enrique's men have spurned a seemingly comfortable lead following four matches without a win in the league and will look to end three consecutive defeats when they travel to Deportivo La Coruna on Monday.

Stoichkov, who starred for Barca as a member of Johan Cruyff's celebrated "Dream Team", expects the Catalan club to recover their poise and branded Madrid's record of one Liga title since 2007-08 as "ridiculous".

"You have to be ridiculous to be content to win a [single] championship in eight years," he told Onda Cero.

"Criticizing [head coach] Luis Enrique, [Lionel] Messi or Neymar – it is easy now when three weeks ago they were heroes.

"Barcelona will win the championship, I have no doubt."