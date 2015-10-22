Stoilov: Atletico a class above Astana

Stanimir Stoilov was left to rue defensive mistakes, but the Astana coach conceded the Kazakh minnows were inferior to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico eased to a comprehensive 4-0 Champions League Group C victory at home Astana on Wednesday.

Goals from Saul Niguez, Jackson Martinez, Oliver Torres and a Denys Dedechko own goal inspired Atletico in Madrid.

The result left Astana languishing at the foot of the table on one point but apart from some mistakes, Stoilov had no complaints post-game.

"Atletico dominated during the first half, we made some big mistakes. In the second half we played better," said Stoilov. "The third and fourth goal were our mistakes.

"We left some players in Astana but even with them it would have been difficult to win tonight.

"We will try play our own game and do it well at home [in the return fixture]. Benfica and Atletico are at a higher level but we will try to be at that same level at home."