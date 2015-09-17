Stoke City v Leicester City: Bojan desperate for starting berth

After making his long-awaited Premier League return off the bench last weekend, Bojan Krkic is desperate for a starting role to help Stoke City kick-start their faltering campaign against in-form Leicester City.

The exciting forward has not started in the league since a 1-0 win at Leicester in January - a match in which he scored - after suffering a serious knee injury in a League Cup fixture versus Rochdale.

Bojan was the victor of a 'Battle of the Bakers' event held by Stoke this week, and the former Barcelona man is hoping to cook up something special again at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday as Mark Hughes' men look for a first league win of the season.

"I don't know when it will be that I can make my first start, but I am ready. I feel really good and I'm training really hard," he told The Sentinel.

"Now I'm just waiting for the gaffer to decide to start me because I feel ready and I can't wait.

"The physical fitness is fine. I need match practice of course, I need minutes in my legs to reach my best form.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that as I come back I come back better than ever."

Stoke, who are without suspended duo Ibrahim Afellay and Charlie Adam, are 18th and bidding to avoid a third successive defeat.

By contrast, Leicester - who won last season's corresponding fixture 1-0 - are flying high in second having started the season unbeaten.

Claudio Ranieri's side showed their character last weekend to mount a rousing comeback against Aston Villa.

Villa were 2-0 up with 18 minutes remaining at the King Power Stadium, but goals from Ritchie de Laet, Jamie Vardy and Nathan Dyer turned the game on its head.

Part of Leicester's success has been down to the blistering form of winger Riyad Mahrez - the Premier League's joint top scorer with four goals from the opening five games.

Vardy said of his team-mate to the Leicester Mercury: "You never know if he is going to chop them or put the cross in but that is just Riyad, he keeps everyone guessing.

"Sometimes he is just unplayable. He can keep that up for all I care, as long as we keep getting the points."

Leicester have a near fully fit squad to choose from with Matty James (knee) set to be their only absentee. Jonathan Walters (knee) and Peter Odemwingie (hamstring) hope to return for Stoke, but Glen Johnson (hamstring) is a doubt.