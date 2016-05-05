Stoke's Joselu slams Toure and Manchester City

Stoke City striker Joselu lambasted Yaya Toure's performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid for Manchester City, who he believes have had a "sh**ty" season.

Toure returned to the City starting line-up for the lacklustre 1-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, having sustained a thigh injury during last month's 4-0 win over Stoke at Etihad Stadium.

Joselu made his ninth start of the Premier League season in Manchester and was impressed by Toure's display as teenage striker Kelechi Iheanacho helped himself to a brace.

But the 26-year-old, who netted on his sole senior appearance for Real Madrid, told Spanish radio station Cadena SER that his team-mates were perplexed by Toure's comparative no-show in the Spanish capital.

"Manchester City had no attitude in the game," he said. "They almost made it to the finals despite wandering on the pitch.

"My [Stoke City] team-mates are complaining a lot in the team's Whatsapp group because weeks ago Yaya Toure out-powered us in the league.

"He ran so much he even got injured playing against us, as opposed to his performance [against Madrid].

"Toure was wandering on the pitch. He should have run [in Madrid] rather than against us in the league."

City won the League Cup in February but they are yet to secure Champions League qualification for next season following a series of damaging defeats, including a 2-0 loss at Stoke in December that might have been much heavier.

And Joselu revealed their efforts have not impressed the Britannia Stadium squad, which is led by former City boss Mark Hughes.

"Manchester City have had a sh**ty season," he added.

"My team-mates were saying in the Whatsapp group that Manchester City played like a group of friends kicking the ball about at the school's playing ground.

"Manchester City played with no attitude whatsoever and didn't deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals."