Stones 'flattered' by City price tag

John Stones is "flattered" by his reported £47million price tag and does not feel burdened by Manchester City's hefty outlay.

City continued their expensive rebuilding process under new head coach Pep Guardiola by paying Everton a British-record fee for a defender to land the England international.

Stones made his debut in City's opening 2-1 Premier League victory over Sunderland on Saturday and he insists that the cost of his transfer does not add to the expectation on his shoulders.

"It's not down to me, the two clubs agree the fee and it gets put on your head, but it's nothing to do with me," he said ahead of City's Champions League play-off first-leg encounter at Steaua Bucharest.

"But I'm flattered to be up there with how much they paid for me.

"It's a great new chapter for me, one I am going to relish. Hopefully I will be here for a while and keep improving, enjoying my game, winning games, and become a winner.

"I can't stop smiling. Making my debut on Saturday was a great experience – the stadium, the fans, the little factors that make it a great day, and to top it off we got the win."

City must get past Steaua to reach the Champions League group stages, but Stones is confident that the club can put their stamp on the latter stages of the competition again having made the semi-finals last season.

"Every game counts and we have a great chance to continue towards the dream of winning the Champions League," he added.

"With the team that we've got and the chance we have it's a massive opportunity. Hopefully I will play and keep working hard to progress."