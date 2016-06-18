Storck: We deserved point for all-out attack

Hungary boss Bernd Storck felt his side's last-gasp equaliser against Iceland was reward for their attacking mindset.

It looked for so long as though Iceland would pinch it on the back of a stout defensive display and a penalty from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

But Hungary claimed a share of the spoils when Birkir Saevarsson diverted Nemanja Nikolic's low cross into his own net with two minutes to go to move Storck's men on to four points in Group F and within touching distance of the last 16.

"We are very happy with our game today and we are happy with the late goal," said Storck.

"It was lucky but we deserved it, we dominated the game. We tried to create chances but we couldn’t create much. I’d like to compliment my side, they never gave up and deserved this point.

"We risked everything in the second half as we had to attack. We had just three at the back and put Daniel Bode and Adam Szalai in attack and we were rewarded for that."

Storck also praised Iceland, the minnows defending bravely until the closing stages.

"We played against very strong opposition. Portugal tried very hard against this defence [in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday]. They have a lot of experience and that is why it was difficult to create chances," he added.

"Other sides had the same problems, considering what they did in qualifying. They are a top team and that’s why you will never have too many chances against them."

Having described the Hungary fans at the Stade Velodrome as "a wall", Storck hoped they could now look forward with optimism rather than back at the glory days of the 1950s.

He said: "It [the history] was like a shadow when I started here as manager, people still remain in the past but we have to support this new generation and give them a little time.

"We have been very successful up to now but there is a lot of work ahead of us."