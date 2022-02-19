Storm Eunice forces postponements in Football League
By PA Staff published
Storm Eunice took its toll on Saturday’s Football League programme as high winds and snow wreaked havoc across the country.
Salford’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium was judged to be unplayable after a second inspection following continued heavy rain.
A statement on the cub’s official website read: “The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12:30pm.
“However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when we requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess and he deemed the surface unplayable.”
In League One, heavy snow put pay to Fleetwood’s home clash with Lincoln.
Blackburn’s fixture at home to Millwall got the go ahead after an inspection, with further checks due at other grounds ahead of kick-off.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.