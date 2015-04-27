Stranzl to play no further part in Gladbach season

Martin Stranzl will play no further part in Borussia Monchengladbach's season due to an injury to his left knee.

The experienced centre-back has not played since since Gladbach's 2-0 victory at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on March 22.

Stranzl returned to training last week in a bid to play a part in Gladbach's run-in, but his injury has failed to heal.

"I started with individual training last week, but unfortunately we had to cancel it because the knee has not responded to the stress," the 34-year-old told the club's official website.

Gladbach are locked in a battle with Bayer Leverkusen over third place in the Bundesliga, which guarantees UEFA Champions League football, with four league matches remaining.

A 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg on Sunday boosted their chances, while also ensuring that Bayern could not be caught at the top of the table.