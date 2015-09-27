'Strict' Van Gaal forces Schneiderlin to adapt

Morgan Schneiderlin says he has had to get used to working under the "very strict" Louis van Gaal at Manchester United this season.

Schneiderlin joined United from Southampton during the close-season and has made eight appearances in all competitions so far for the current Premier League leaders.

The France international said in July that the prospect of working for Van Gaal was a key factor in his decision to move to Old Trafford but he admits the 64-year-old's style of management takes some getting used to.

"Van Gaal is a very strict coach," he told Telefoot. "It's a new approach to management, one I haven't experienced before. You have to adapt because a lot of things have changed."

The 25-year-old has no doubt he made the right choice in joining the club, however.

"Manchester United is the greatest club in the world," he added. "You can see it in the enthusiasm amongst fans when we play a game."

Anthony Martial delivered another impressive performance in United's 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday and the 19-year-old says he is determined to live up to his significant transfer fee.

"I know the fans expect a lot from me because of my price tag," said Martial, who cost United an initial fee of £36 million. "But I'll do everything so they can be proud of me."