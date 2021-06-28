Striker Christian Ramirez agrees deal to sign for Aberdeen

United States international Christian Ramirez has agreed a deal with Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old striker will sign subject to securing a visa and passing a medical.

The former Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC player will move to Pittodrie from Houston Dynamo.

Ramirez won two caps for USA in 2019 and scored in a friendly win over Panama.

Manager Stephen Glass knew of the striker from his spell at Atlanta United while assistant coach Allan Russell worked with Ramirez earlier in his career.

Glass said: “Securing a centre-forward was vital for us and, when we started looking, Christian immediately became a priority.

“We have had to work really hard as a club to get this finalised and we are delighted to be able to add a proven goalscorer who is still at a good age and is a full internationalist.

“We have no doubt he is going to add great value to our team and help all the individuals within it.

“His professionalism has been known to us for years through his relationship with Allan and his footballing ability will be obvious to everyone. I am sure he will display the reasons why we pursued this deal so vigorously.”

Ramirez added: “I feel extremely blessed and excited about the opportunity to play for such an historic club, and more importantly to be part of this new era under the manager, Stephen Glass.

“When the prospect of joining Aberdeen FC was presented to me, I knew it was one I couldn’t pass on.

“I can’t wait to get to Aberdeen and meet the staff, players and supporters. I’m ready to give this club my all.”