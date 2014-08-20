Striker Jerome joins Norwich from Stoke

Norwich manager Neil Adams believes Jerome will prove to be a shrewd signing as the Championship club battle to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, has penned a three-year deal at Carrow Road to bring to an end a three-year spell at Stoke that produced 12 goals in 67 appearances.

"Cameron brings power and pace to our attacking options," Adams told Norwich's official website.

"He's someone I've been looking at for a long while and I'm delighted he became available to us.

"He gives us that brute strength as well as power, but he's got much more than that too.

"He works really hard for the team and he gives us that strength in depth that we'll need over a tough season."