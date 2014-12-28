Striker Klose vows to fight for Lazio place

The 36-year-old signed a new one-year contract with the Stadio Olimpico outfit during the close-season, but has been restricted to just five Serie A starts this term.

Klose, who became the World Cup's most prolific goalscorer as Germany lifted the trophy earlier this year, has seen Filip Djordjevic preferred in attack this term, but is hungry for more first-team opportunities.

"I extended my contract with Lazio because I want to keep playing football and because I think I can still help this team," Klose told Welt am Sonntag.

"I've regained my condition, but to be back to my best I need to play two or three games in a row, but, if I'm only getting half a game at best, that's not enough. I'm not getting into a rhythm.

"I've played very little and cannot say that I'm satisfied."

Lazio next face Sampdoria in Serie A on January 5.