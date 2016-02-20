Strootman back in Roma squad for Palermo meeting

Kevin Strootman will make his long-awaited return to Roma's matchday squad against Palermo on Sunday, coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed.

The Netherlands international midfielder has undergone a lengthy rehabilitation from cruciate knee ligament surgery and last played a Serie A game against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in January last year.

"Strootman will be back in the squad with us as of tomorrow," Spalletti told a news conference.

"Kevin is training well and making good progress with his recovery."

Strootman provides a welcome option in the centre of the field after Daniele De Rossi suffered a calf injury during his substitute cameo in the 2-0 midweek loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"It's a shame we won't have Daniele and it's my fault for putting him on against Real," Spalletti added.

"I have to take responsibility for that because I'm the one who makes the decisions in these cases.

"However, in [William] Vainqueur we have another player who's proved we can count on him. We also have [Seydou] Keita and everyone knows how good he is. So at least we're covered in that area."