Strootman insists new injury 'nothing serious'

Serie A high-flyers Roma revealed that the Netherlands international will undergo surgery on Friday after suffering another setback in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

That was only the 24-year-old's sixth league appearance since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which he sustained in March last year and subsequently missed the World Cup.

But Strootman is confident he will be back before long on this occasion.

He tweeted: "There's a lot of speculation in the media about me and I would like to explain to all the fans what the real problem is. In the match v Fiorentina I got a knock on my left knee.

"It's bruised and therefore I should rest my knee for a couple of weeks. This gives me the opportunity to remove some scar tissue which has bothered me a bit after the last surgery and this will help me further in getting back to my old level.

"It's nothing serious and I will be back on the pitch as soon as possible."