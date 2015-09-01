Strootman undergoes surgery again

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has been sidelined yet again after undergoing knee surgery in a bid to finally regain full fitness.

Having injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his first season at the Stadio Olimpico, Strootman returned to action last term, but made just seven appearances before breaking down against Fiorentina in January and going under the knife again.

The Netherlands international had hoped to play his part for Rudi Garcia's side this season, however that now appears unlikely.

A Roma statement confirmed Strootman's surgery "went well" on Tuesday, and the 25-year-old took to Twitter to provide further information.

He posted: "There has been a lot of speculation in the media about my rehabilitation. Unfortunately due to a lack of power in my left leg I cannot compete at the highest level right now.

"The last few weeks we have consulted many top professors all over the and they and the medical staff of AS Roma have advised me to reconstruct the existing ACL into another position in order for me to have less problems with my knee in the future and to regain my power again.

"I am hugely disappointed that I cannot contribute to AS Roma and the Dutch National Team for the next few months but I will do everything to get back on the pitch as soon as possible."