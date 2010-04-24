Struggling Flamengo sack Andrade

Flamengo scraped into the knockout phased of South America's elite club competition on Thursday when, having failed to win their group, they finished sixth and last among the best second-placed teams.

"Some things in the football department remained unsubstantial. I wasn't comfortable with the way the football was being run and I want to feel joy and pleasure at being here," club president Patricia Amorim said.

"I waited for us to pass to the next phase of the Libertadores, since those people deserve to leave by the club's front door. After all, they gave the club a national title after 17 years," she told a news conference at the club's training ground.

Amorim said she would name a new coach over the weekend.

Former Brazil and Flamengo player Andrade took charge last June and became the first black coach to win the Brazilian championship, leading the country's most popular team on a brilliant charge to the title in the final weeks.

This season, results have been disappointing with Flamengo losing the Carioca (Rio) state championship title to Botafogo that they had held for three years.

They were not helped by Brazil striker Adriano's indifferent form, minor injuries that saw him play only 13 of Flamengo's 24 matches this year and an apparent resurgence of his personal problems.

Local media said Flamengo would like to appoint former player Leonardo, AC Milan's coach, as their football director.

Andrade is the 12th coach to lose his job among the 20 top flight clubs in Brazil this year.

Flamengo meet fellow Brazilians Corinthians in the first knockout round of the Libertadores Cup with the first leg at the Maracana next Wednesday.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook