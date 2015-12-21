Struggling Liverpool still eyeing top four, insists Emre Can

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can insists his side are still targeting a top-four finish in the Premier League, despite their alarming slump in form.

Sunday's comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Watford means Jurgen Klopp has won only three of his nine league matches since taking over as manager from Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool are down in ninth position, but Can believes Champions League qualification is still a realistic option with so much of the season still to play.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player also feels the Reds are not playing as poorly as their recent results would suggest.

"Of course, it is our goal to play in the Champions League next season," he said to Kicker. "The season is still long and a lot of things can happen.

"We lack a bit of consistency but take that West Brom match [a 2-2 draw] - we were clearly the better side but like so many times before were not able to make use of our chances.

"We have to be more clinical, and that will add up to more points. We have shown really good football every now and then during the past two months. It is not that nice to play against us."

Liverpool face a huge test when they welcome Premier League leaders Leicester City to Anfield on December 26.