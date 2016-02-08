Struggling Rotherham sack Redfearn

Rotherham United have sacked manager Neil Redfearn only four months into his reign.

The Championship side are in the relegation zone - 22nd in the table after 30 matches - and suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, one of their main rivals to avoid the drop, on Saturday.

That result meant Rotherham have picked up only four points from a possible 21, prompting their decision to sack Redfearn, who had only been appointed as boss last October on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 50-year-old had spent the previous seven years filling various roles at Leeds United, including a brief stint as permanent manager last season.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have parted company with Neil," chairman Tony Stewart said in a statement released by the club.

"As we all know football is a results driven business and with 16 games to go our aim has to be to retain our Championship status.

"Everyone at the club wishes Neil well with his future career and thank him for his efforts and endeavour.

"Our focus now is 100 per cent behind appointing a first team manager as soon as possible."