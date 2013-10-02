Struggling Sociedad aim for breakthrough victory

Sociedad head into the fixture without a win in any of their last six matches, including defeats to Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk and Atletico Madrid, but Arrasate remains confident the challenge of facing the Germans could inspire his side to kick-start their season.

After a first-up home defeat to Shaktar on matchday one of the Champions League group stage, the Spanish club are desperate for victory and Arrasate said his side will go all-out to do that at the BayArena.

"The most important thing tomorrow will be the score. We want to win. We want to get the three points," Arrasate said on Tuesday.

"We have a good chance in a great stadium. The atmosphere will be amazing and we want to take a step forward to boosting our confidence.

"We know it won't be easy to win here. They are a strong side, especially at home but getting the three points would give us a huge dose of confidence for our next couple of games.

"Bayer Leverkusen are in good form...they score a lot, especially at home. We know the team we are facing.

"But this is a great scenario and the rivals will demand the best from us. So we'll need to perform almost perfectly if we want to win here. We are able to do so, so we will try."

Leverkusen possess an imposing line-up but Arrasate is adamant his side will not be intimidated by the home side's physicality.

"It's true that they have powerful players and that they are a very physical team because they do have many players going over 1.90 meters tall," Arrasate said.

"But fortunately this is football and not basketball.

"So we'll try to avoid set pieces situations where they feel more comfortable with and we'll try to play our football going forward and hurting them defensively."