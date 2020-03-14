Stuart Kettlewell says coronavirus has left Ross County in limbo

Stuart Kettlewell has revealed Ross County’s players are on standby as they await the next instructions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Staggies were preparing to face Hamilton in the Ladbrokes Premiership when the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League’s joint response group announced on Friday an immediate suspension with all games postponed until “further notice”.

County’s joint-manager Kettlewell spent Saturday morning “down the local park with my son and all his wee pals just getting a kick about” and he told the PA news agency that he and everyone else at the Dingwall club are in limbo.

“We had a starting XI ready to go against Hamilton, shaping up and we got word that the game was cancelled and that all games would be cancelled,” said Kettlewell, who stated that no one at County had shown any symptoms of the virus.

“It was about getting the players off the pitch, getting some food and build a plan from there. But that is changing by the hour.

“Originally we told the players that we would see them on Monday to prepare for Hearts next week but it is looking increasingly likely that it might not be on and would be off for a longer period of time, although there has been no official confirmation.

“The players are on standby. If we thought the game would be on next Saturday then we would have to prepare accordingly as we always would but we are just waiting on that next piece of information and take it on from there.”

While debate goes on with regards to when and how the season will be finished, and what would happen if it did not, Kettlewell’s focus is on a much bigger picture.

He said: “I am siding on society rather than football.

“I would pitch myself up there as being as fanatical about football as anyone else.

“But following guidelines and being sensible about this is the most important approach.

“I really do feel that football falls into insignificance – and I know that if this goes on longer there will be financial implications for every club – but I think the well-being of society is clearly the most important thing.

“There is a lot of talk about promotions, relegations and winning championships, but I think these become secondary to us all trying to make sure we are doing the right things not only for footballers but our own partners and families.”