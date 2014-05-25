Sturridge determined to stay cool for England

Liverpool striker Sturridge is among a host of players in Roy Hodgson's squad preparing to experience a World Cup for the first time.

However, after scoring 21 Premier League goals in the 2013-14 season, the 24-year-old feels it is important he follows the same approach that has served him well at domestic level.

"I don't look at it as a huge World Cup competition and me feeling pressure or me feeling like I've got to do something amazing to impress everybody," Sturridge told reporters.

"I just think I've got to play my normal game, play my natural game and if that's good enough to get myself in the starting XI, then fantastic, and if the manager feels he wants other players to play, I'll support them totally and try and get myself in the next game.

"I just know that we're going to go out there, (and) implement the tactics that the manager has told us to do.

"We're going to work hard, we're going to enjoy it as well, embrace it and not feel pressure of 'oh, it is a world cup so we have to feel like it is different'. I think we've just got to go out there and play the way we play and try and do as well as we possibly can.

"As I said, it is just about me trying to play my natural game, not worrying about scoring goals. Sometimes, when you put pressure on yourself, they (goals) don't come and sometimes you don't perform as well as you like to."

Sturridge's comments were echoed by fellow forward Danny Welbeck, who is also set to feature at the finals for the first time.

"There's always going to be a bit of excitement for everyone involved. You've really got to keep your feet on the ground and stay focused and just make sure you play your usual game," added the Manchester United man.

"The combination between experience and youthfulness coming through, I think it's a good mix and blend and I'm sure if you look at the squad you can see many players in between there that are really looking to prove themselves and make sure that they're going to be the best that they can at the World Cup."