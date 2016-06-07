Sturridge: Lack of experience will not hurt England's chances

Daniel Sturridge does not feel England's lack of experience will be a problem at Euro 2016.

Roy Hodgson's squad for the upcoming tournament in France is the youngest of all 24 nations, with an average age of just 25.8 years.

However, speaking to the media at England's training session in Chantilly on Tuesday, Liverpool striker Sturridge said: "I don't believe age has got anything to do with it, it's how you play as a team and how you gel as a team.

"If you go back to Manchester United, the Liverpool sides and all other clubs around the world who have had young squads and young players, they had a gelling period and became successful.

"I believe that we can do that. I don't see why we won't be successful at the tournament just because we are young. The feeling is great. It's probably a bit more relaxed than before. The group is younger. We're just ready to go.

"We are very prepared, the management team are telling us about our opposition and how they perform. We'll have no excuses when we go out there because we've got all the information that we need.

"They've put many hours in to make sure that we know about our opposition. We are very excited about it and we look forward to it."

England begin their European Championship campaign against Russia on Saturday, before also taking on Wales and Slovakia in Group B.