Sturridge: No regrets disappointing Rodgers

Sturridge, 24, came on as a second-half substitute against Everton on Saturday, clinching a point for Liverpool with an 89th-minute header in the 3-3 draw.



Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was disappointed by Sturridge's decision to play 90 minutes against Germany on Tuesday.



But despite upsetting his club manager, Sturridge said he would do it all again if given the opportunity.



"For me, regardless of what condition you are in, if you are selected by the England manager, you go out there and do the best you can, regardless of whether you are carrying an injury or not," he said.



"The England manager (Roy Hodgson) gave me an opportunity and it's always a pleasure to put the England shirt on."



Rodgers said Sturridge was unable to start because of his condition after returning from international duty.



Sturridge said he was still being troubled by a thigh injury but hopes he can prove his fitness and return to the starting line-up against Hull on Sunday.



"I have been hampered for the past three games," Sturridge said.



"Since West Brom when I got the bang I've had blood underneath my muscles in my thigh. It's still there now. When I shoot from long distance I still feel pain but it's getting better.



"It's important that I'm training. I didn't get to train much when I was away with England - I only trained once before the game.



"I need to get the momentum going and just try to get it right and make sure I'm in the right condition to be able to go out there and do myself justice.



"I hope I'll be fit enough to start against Hull next weekend. It would be great to be back in the side."