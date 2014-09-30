Sturridge, Sakho missing for Basel clash

Sturridge has featured only three times for the club this season, having picked up the injury while on international duty with England earlier this month.

The 25-year-old scored 24 goals in all competitions last term and manager Brendan Rodgers had been hopeful the striker would be able to play a part at St Jakob-Park in Wednesday's Group B clash.

However, the Northern Irishman confirmed on Tuesday that Sturridge is some way off fitness, while defender Mamadou Sakho is also suffering with a thigh strain.

"Sakho is not here - he has a slight strain, which may have him out for a few weeks," Rodgers explained.

"Apart from that [Sakho], the squad is pretty much the same [as for Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton].

"Daniel Sturridge isn't quite available and the others that have been out are still out.

"It doesn't leave us short, we're working with what we've got.

"We always felt after this next international break we should have everyone back and the group will be up to full strength again.

"We've got some young players who've travelled with us, so it's a good experience for them."