Sturridge sidelined until September. says Rodgers

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers does not expect Daniel Sturridge to return to training until September as he recovers from hip surgery.

Sturridge underwent an operation in the United States on Tuesday, and Rodgers has admitted the injury-plagued England striker will not be fit for the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

"It's a period of time out, but we're hopeful the problems and issues he's had have been resolved with the operation," Rodgers said on Friday.

"Now he can recover and hopefully get back as quick as he possibly can.

"We're anticipating it's going to be around September before he can actually start training and then it's about getting his fitness up."

Sturridge has endured a hugely frustrating 2014-15 season, scoring five goals in just 18 appearances across all competitions.