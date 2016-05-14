Stuttgart down as Werder condemn Frankfurt to play-off

Werder Bremen dramatically condemned Eintracht Frankfurt to a relegation play-off on the final day of Bundesliga action, while Stuttgart dropped out of Germany's top flight.

Third-bottom Bremen hosted fourth-bottom Frankfurt and the home side were facing a two-legged showdown with Nurnberg to retain their place in the Bundesliga as a tense encounter remained goalless until the 88th minute.

But on-loan Chelsea defender Papy Djilobodji prodded home from close range to spark wild celebrations at the Weserstadion and leave Frankfurt facing a battle for survival.

Stuttgart needed Werder to lose to have any chance of climbing out of their spot in the automatic relegation places and an Andre Schurrle brace in Wolfsburg's 3-1 win conclusively sealed their fate.

Bottom club Hannover, who were already down, lost by the same scoreline at champions Bayern Munich.