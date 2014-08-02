Stuttgart's Bobic plays down Kuranyi talk

The experienced striker, currently with Dynamo Moscow, enjoyed four years with Stuttgart before moving on to Bundesliga rivals Schalke.

Kuranyi has scored regularly for the Russian club since his switch there in 2010 and spoke this week of a potential return to the Mercedes-Benz Arena during the German top-flight's mid-season break.

"I'll decide in the coming months as to where I proceed. VfB is and remains a special club for me," he told Stuttgarter Zeitung on Friday.

Despite boasting an impressive goalscoring record for Stuttgart, Bobic dismissed speculation linking 32-year-old Kuranyi with a return to the club.

"Everyone knows that I have a good relationship with Kevin. But this is a non-topic," he explained to Kicker.

Kuranyi proved his worth to Dynamo on Thursday in the club's first competitive fixture of the season.

The Rio-born forward scored the equaliser in his side's 1-1 draw with Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the UEFA Europa League.