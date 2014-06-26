Suarez ban will unite Uruguay, says Lugano

Suarez has been banned by FIFA for Uruguay's next nine competitive international matches and suspended from any football-related activity for four months, after biting defender Giorgio Chiellini in the 1-0 win over Italy that sealed the South Americans' place in the last 16.

The Uruguayan Football Association are to appeal the punishment, and Lugano is adamant he and his team-mates will stay positive as they prepare to face Colombia in the second round at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

"Indignation, impotence, I think that's what we all feel. We'd all like a fairer world, but that world simply does not exist," Lugano posted on his Facebook page.

"Those who rule, rule, and the strong ones are the strong ones... keep feeling proud of him (Suarez), he deserves it.

"Nothing will stop us. We will carry on with humility, union, determination, recognition of mistakes, and with our heads always high."

Former Uruguay striker Javier Chevanton has called on the national team to boycott the rest of the World Cup in support of Suarez.

"This ban is an enormous disgrace. Who said he bit his opponent? Many things can be said about those images," Chevanton told Tutto Mercato Web.

"Evidently the condemnation around the world is all envy. Suarez is among the best players in the world and we knocked Italy and England out, while Brazil are afraid we'll give them a repeat of 1950 (when Uruguay beat hosts Brazil in the final).

"I think the players should leave the World Cup out of solidarity for Suarez. We need to send a strong signal, because it all looks as if it is being set up to help Brazil win the tournament. Suarez is being persecuted."