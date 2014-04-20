Suarez calls for calm after victory at Norwich

Following Chelsea's shock home defeat to Sunderland on Saturday, Brendan Rodgers' side moved five points clear at the top of the table with a nervy 3-2 win at Norwich City.

Liverpool were in cruise control early on at Carrow Road, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Suarez - his 30th in the top flight this season - putting the visitors into a commanding position inside 11 minutes.

Gary Hooper deservedly pulled one back for relegation-threatened Norwich shortly after half-time as the hosts rallied, but Sterling looked to have put the result beyond doubt with his second of the game.

However, Robert Snodgrass' header 13 minutes from time set up a nervy finish for the Merseyside outfit, who held on to set a new club record of 11 straight Premier League victories and also ensure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Suarez, who has now scored a remarkable 12 goals in just five appearances against Norwich, paid tribute to Neil Adams' spirited side before urging his team-mates to concentrate on next Sunday's crucial clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

"Of course we are happy, the three points is important to us," the Uruguayan told Sky Sports.

"We worked very hard - we know it's always difficult against Norwich ... it was important we stayed calm.

"(We need to) keep calm and focus on the game against Chelsea. At the start of the season we wanted to get into the top four and now we have done that."

Reflecting on becoming the first Liverpool player to score 30 league goals in a season since Ian Rush in 1986-87, Suarez insisted his primary motivation remains collective glory, not individual accolades.

"Every game I try for the team - I helped the team today with a goal," he added.

"It's important for myself (reaching 30 goals), but my target is to help the team. We are top and we have to enjoy it (but) anything can happen in football."