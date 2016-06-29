Suarez confident Messi will return for Argentina
Defeat in the Copa America Centenario final resulted in Lionel Messi ending his Argentina career, but Luis Suarez thinks he will reconsider.
Luis Suarez is sure Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi will return to playing for Argentina in the future.
Following Sunday's 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final at MetLife Stadium, Messi, who missed his spot-kick, called time on his international career.
It represented the 29-year-old's fourth defeat in a major final with his country, with the disappointment of failing to end his nation's 23-year trophy drought proving too much.
However, Suarez, who claimed a double with Messi at Barcelona in 2015-16 and a treble the season prior, believes he will reverse his decision.
"Knowing Leo I'm sure he said it in a moment of sadness and helplessness," the Uruguayan told Radio Tenfield.
"It would be a shame for football if he takes this decision, but I'm sure he will reconsider and change his mind.
"It is a difficult time. Everyone has the right to make their decisions and all are respectable.
"Whatever they say will be the best player in the history of football."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.