Suarez confident Messi will return for Argentina

Luis Suarez is sure Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi will return to playing for Argentina in the future.

Following Sunday's 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final at MetLife Stadium, Messi, who missed his spot-kick, called time on his international career.

It represented the 29-year-old's fourth defeat in a major final with his country, with the disappointment of failing to end his nation's 23-year trophy drought proving too much.

However, Suarez, who claimed a double with Messi at Barcelona in 2015-16 and a treble the season prior, believes he will reverse his decision.

"Knowing Leo I'm sure he said it in a moment of sadness and helplessness," the Uruguayan told Radio Tenfield.

"It would be a shame for football if he takes this decision, but I'm sure he will reconsider and change his mind.

"It is a difficult time. Everyone has the right to make their decisions and all are respectable.

"Whatever they say will be the best player in the history of football."