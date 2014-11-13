Suarez happy to help Uruguay in friendlies

Suarez still has eight competitive international matches to serve of his four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup in Brazil.

While the 27-year-old striker will miss next year's Copa America in Chile as a result, he is free to play in friendlies as he prepares to face Costa Rica on Friday and Chile on November 18 after returning to the national team against Saudi Arabia and Oman last month.

The situation is not ideal for Suarez, but he is happy to help his Uruguayan team-mates in friendlies.

"Obviously the feeling is bittersweet, to be getting ready for these friendlies, because wearing the national team shirt always makes me proud," Suarez told reporters in Montevideo.

"It makes me very happy, but not being able to play in the Copa America and some of the games of our World Cup qualifying hurts a lot.

"But, as I accepted the four months sanction, now I have to accept the eight games I have left, and I'll try to support my team-mate as much as I can."