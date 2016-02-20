Suarez happy to suffer for Barcelona victories
Luis Suarez believes Barcelona showed they are willing to suffer to retain their Liga title after a battling 2-1 win at Las Palmas.
Suarez opened the scoring with his 41st goal of a phenomenal season but the anticipated procession did not follow.
Willian Jose equalised for the third-bottom hosts, who attacked their illustrious opponents throughout and were entitled to be aggrieved as replays suggested Suarez was offside in the build-up to Neymar's 39th-minute winner.
"To win trophies you have to suffer," Suarez told television reporters, having also scored in Wednesday's 3-1 victory at Sporting Gijon.
"We've had two away games to suffer but we got the three points.
"We always try to play in a different way. These games are the ones that give you the league."
Barcelona moved nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who travel to Villarreal on Sunday.
Suarez and his team-mates will turn their attention towards the defence of their Champions League crown at Arsenal on Tuesday and he added: "It's important for the team to keep picking up points and to get good results.
"[The busy schedule] is not an excuse but we know that we have many games in the last month and a half.
"The players want to play, have continuity and win."
