Suarez headlines Uruguay's Copa America squad

Luis Suarez will play his first major tournament since his infamous biting incident at the 2014 World Cup after being named in Uruguay's preliminary 35-man squad.

Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer Suarez was handed a four-month ban from all football and prohibited from representing his country for nine competitive matches as punishment for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup in Brazil two years, sitting out last year's Copa America as a result.

However, Suarez will take centre stage for 15-time Copa America champions Uruguay in the United States - starting June 3 - having made his return to competitive international football during World Cup qualifying in March.

The 29-year-old has 53 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, while he scored in his competitive international return against Brazil last month.

Elsewhere, there were no surprises in Oscar Tabarez's initial squad, which will be finalised by May 20, with captain Diego Godin, Edinson Cavani, Jose Gimenez, Maxi Pereira and Cristian Rodriguez set to feature heavily in the USA.

Uruguay - winners in 2011 - kick-off their Group C campaign against Mexico on June 5, which is followed by clashes with Venezuela (June 9) and Jamaica (June 13).

Uruguay's preliminary 35-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Gaston Guruceaga (Penarol), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jorge Fucile (Nacional), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Alvaro Pereira (Getafe), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Torino), Guillermo Varela (Manchester United), Emiliano Velazquez (Getafe), Mauricio Victorino (Nacional)

Midfielders: Mathias Corujo (Universidad de Chile), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Alvaro Gonzalez (Atlas), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Brian Lozano (America), Camilo Mayada (River Plate), Nahitan Nandez (Penarol), Guzman Pereira (Universidad de Chile), Gaston Ramirez (Middlesbrough), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Atlas), Cristian Rodriguez (Independiente), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Matias Vecino (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Abel Hernandez (Hull City), Diego Rolan (Bordeaux), Michael Santos (River Plate), Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)