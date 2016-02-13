Suarez: I left Liverpool for Champions League glory

Luis Suarez revealed the decision to leave Liverpool for Barcelona was to have the opportunity to win the Champions League.

Suarez arrived at Anfield in January 2011 in a £20million move from Ajax, scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances for the club before joining Barcelona in 2014.

The Uruguay international scored 31 goals in the memorable 2013-14 season as Liverpool finished runners-up in the Premier League, two points behind winners Manchester City.

However, despite helping Liverpool get back into the Champions League for the first time since 2009-10, Suarez said he wanted to be at a club where he had the chance of winning it.

"My desire at Liverpool was to help get the club playing in the elite because they had been five years without it. We used to talk about it in the dressing room," he told the Daily Mail.

"If Liverpool are not in the Champions League, it is difficult to get the best players to come to the club.

"That’s why for me to come to Barcelona there had to be that opportunity to not just play the tournament but to win it."

Suarez went on to win the Champions League in his first season at Barcelona, scoring in the final against Juventus, as well as lifting the La Liga and Copa del Rey trophies in a treble-winning campaign.