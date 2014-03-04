Suarez: I'd be a better SAS soldier than Sturridge

The strike duo, nicknamed after the Special Air Service branch of the British army because of their initials, have been in devastating form this season as the Reds remain in contention for a first league title since 1990.

Speaking exclusively in the April 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, the Uruguayan says he would have the edge if the pair were suddenly plunged into combat.



“I’d say me, I’m older and you always need experience in an army!" he says. "To be honest, though, with the two of us together, you wouldn’t go far wrong.” Indeed, Liverpool haven’t done too badly with them in 2013/14. Suarez and Sturridge top the scoring charts with 24 and 18 league goals; their 42 combined just one shy of Manchester United's entire tally.

The former Ajax talisman had a hand in all three of Liverpool’s strikes in their 3-0 success at Southampton, with skipper Steven Gerrard commenting: “If teams want to play two versus two against these two - Suarez and Sturridge - all the best!”

Suarez reveals Sturridge’s grasp of Portuguese has helped them form a lasting friendship, but he is keen to play down the significance of their partnership alone.

The 27-year-old believes Brendan Rodgers’ side have become the top scorers in the division with 73 goals because defences have been so busy worrying about the ‘SAS’ they have left the door open for others to fill their boots.

“The best thing is that defences aren’t only looking at what Suarez is doing. We create space for each other, and for our team-mates to take advantage of. If we’re marked, then it means someone else isn’t,” he says.

“Daniel’s a great guy, always making me, Lucas and Philippe [Coutinho] laugh. There were lots of Brazilians at Chelsea so his Portuguese isn’t bad, actually. He should do well at the World Cup, because he already knows the language!”

