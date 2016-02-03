Suarez just happy to help the team after starring in Copa romp

Luis Suarez called on Barcelona not to let their standards drop in the aftermath of their stunning 7-0 Copa del Rey victory over Valencia.

Striker Suarez scored four of his side's goals - with Lionel Messi getting the other three - as the holders routed their Liga rivals in the first leg of the semi-final at Camp Nou.

However, the former Liverpool forward insisted he was more concerned with the result than his own personal achievements.

Suarez also warned his team-mates not to take anything for granted, despite holding such a huge advantage ahead of the return fixture at Mestalla.

"I think it's one of our most complete performances in terms of attitude and intensity with the ball, right from the first whistle," he said as quoted by AS.

"[It] was one of those nights when everything came off, and the whole team deserves credit for that."

Suarez scored twice in the opening 12 minutes to set Barcelona on their way, then added a late brace to heap further misery on a Valencia side who had Shkodran Mustafi sent off in the first half.

However, Neymar missed the resulting spot-kick after Mustafi's dismissal.

"We were looking for Neymar because he’d missed a penalty. We wanted him to be happy, but he knows goals come in streaks and is happy for the team," Suarez told Movistar: