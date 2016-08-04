Suarez: Klopp can lead Liverpool back into Champions League

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez is confident Jurgen Klopp can lead the Anfield side back into the Champions League in the upcoming Premier League season.

Liverpool last featured in European club football's elite competition in 2014-15, when they failed to qualify for the knockout stages from a group with Real Madrid, Basel and Ludogorets.

They had to settle for eighth place in the table last term as they missed out on European football altogether, but Suarez feels his former team will soon be back at the highest level.

"The last few months, everybody saw a really good performance from Liverpool," the Barcelona attacker told the official Liverpool website.

"They had a chance to win the Europa League and in the Premier League they played really well.

"Now it's a new season and I think the manager will have confidence they can finish in the top four."

Suarez will meet his former team on Saturday when Barcelona face Liverpool at Wembley and he is eagerly anticipating the encounter.

"It's a really nice moment for the supporters. I have some friends there and I think it's a really good moment to come back to play against Liverpool," the Uruguay international added.

"Everybody knows Liverpool is so important in my life, in my career, and my family as well. My second child was born there and I had a really good moment there. I think it's a nice moment for me."