Suarez success no surprise - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is not surprised by Luis Suarez's sublime form in recent weeks and expects more goals from the Uruguay international in the weeks to come.

Suarez leads the Liga goalscoring charts with 15 goals in as many appearances and has already found the net on 26 occasions in 25 games in all competitions.

The 28-year-old added two more to his tally in the 4-0 win over Betis in midweek and Luis Enrique is hopeful he will once more be among the goals when Barcelona take on Espanyol on Saturday.

"I am not surprised by the number of goals Suarez is scoring," Luis Enrique said at a news conference.

"He has been a goalscorer all his life and will continue to score goals."

Barcelona will still be without Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal for the trip to Espanyol, but the duo could make their official debut in Wednesday's Copa del Rey match at Camp Nou against the same opponent some six months after joining.

"The performances of Arda and Aleix Vidal will show how much they have adapted to the team," added Luis Enrique.

"But I am happy that they are almost ready to make their debut. They have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

"They will add something extra to the team that we need."