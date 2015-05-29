Suarez will only get better, warns Iniesta

Luis Suarez "can only get better" after enjoying a superb first season with Barcelona, according to team-mate Andres Iniesta.

Uruguay international Suarez moved to Camp Nou in a reported £75million deal from Liverpool in July.

The forward has scored 24 goals in all competitions this term and has played a vital role in helping Barcelona to the Liga title, as well as the finals of the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

Iniesta has seen first-hand Suarez's impact and tipped the former Ajax star to continue reaching new heights.

"He is playing in his first season, so to be in this situation is extra motivation especially having played such an important role in the team," Iniesta said ahead of Saturday's Copa showpiece against Athletic Bilbao.

"He's a signing who will be with the team for many years - he's a spectacular player in great form.

"He's adapted perfectly and can only get better. Let's see what he can do in these last two games."

Suarez has formed part of a fearsome attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, a strikeforce Iniesta believes is unparalleled in world football.

"I've been lucky to play behind some of the greatest strikers at this club and in the world. Having those three, there's no doubt, it's something you can't compare with," he added.

"So, I think at the current moment we have the best strikers in world. I think the future can only get better because they're relatively young with plenty of potential.

"The real winners are Barca. I played with [Thierry] Henry, [Samuel] Eto'o - great strikers - but let's say right now the threesome we have now are unique."