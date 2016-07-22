Suarez would welcome Vietto with open arms at Barcelona

Luis Suarez has encouraged the Barcelona hierarchy to make a move for Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto.

The Catalans are keen to add some more depth to their attack to provide cover for Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi, and have been heavily linked with Vietto in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has been struggling to secure regular first-team action at Atletico following his move from Villarreal last year, but Suarez is adamant he would nonetheless be a fine addition.

"Vietto is a great player," Suarez said at a news conference.

"I really liked him when he played at Villarreal.

"He has not been getting a lot of opportunities at Atletico, but there is no doubt about his quality. He is a player who could add a lot.

"Whichever attacker arrives is more than welcome, because he will contribute a lot to our objectives of winning titles."

Barcelona announced on Thursday that they have agreed a deal to sign Andre Gomes from Valencia, having previously already brought in Samuel Umtiti, Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne, and Suarez believes the Portugal international will prove to be a fine addition.

"Andre Gomes will helps us a lot and brings a lot to the team," he added.

"He was one of Valencia's most eye-catching players. We are very happy to have a player like him in our team."