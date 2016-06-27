Substance over style for Portugal's Fonte

Portugal are yet to hit top gear at Euro 2016, but defender Jose Fonte sees no problem as long as they continue to grind out results.

Fernando Santos' side squeezed into the last 16 by virtue of being one of the best-ranked third-placed teams, despite only claiming draws against Iceland, Austria and Hungary in Group F.

Their second-round meeting with Croatia in Lille on Saturday was a dour affair, settled by Ricardo Quaresma's solitary goal three minutes before the end of extra time.

That victory set up a quarter-final meeting with Poland in Marseille on Thursday and Fonte has brushed aside those who have criticised Portugal's performances thus far.

"I think the most important thing is we are in the quarter-finals," the Southampton defender told a media conference on Monday.

"The main thing is to be in the quarter-finals and it doesn't matter if you play beautiful football or if you're playing ugly football, you have to win.

"I want to win, and if I have to play bad every game and win I will do it. People can say whatever they want, obviously we as a team want to play extremely good beautiful football and win games but it's not possible to do that every game.

"There were games we played well and we did not win, there was a couple of games that we didn't play so well and we managed to win.

"The most important thing like I said before is to advance in the competition and we are happy with that.

"We will try to improve obviously, try to be better every game, but above all, to win."