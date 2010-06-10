Sudan's Bashir to skip World Cup

The agency quoted international relations director general Ayanda Ntsaluba as saying Bashir would not be joining African leaders like Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe to witness the start of the first World Cup hosted by the continent.

"He was invited to the World Cup opening ceremony, but he indicated that he won't be coming," Ntsaluba said.

Last month South African President Jacob Zuma said his government had invited Bashir - wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes - to the continent's first World Cup along with the rest of Africa's leadership.

But Zuma hinted in response to a question in parliament that South Africa had a responsibility to arrest him should he come, as dictated by international law.

