Suitcase Football Challenge Ts and Cs

WIN:Take on the Suitcase Football Challenge



1. The prize is for one winner and a guest.

2. The prize consists of attending the club training ground, meeting the player and being involved in this activity.

3. The winner must bring their own football boots and kit.

4. The chosen winner must be available on Friday March 26 2012 to attend the training ground. Exact timings will be confirmed to the winner on acceptance of the prize.

5. No alternative dates will be offered.

6. There are no restrictions on age of entrants, but if a winner is picked under the age of 18, they must be accompanied by an adult to the training ground.

7. The package does not include travel to or from the training ground.



8. Competition open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Thomas Cook Sport Ltd, Tottenham Hotspur or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration.

9. No cash alternative will be offered.

10. The competition closes at midday on Wednesday March 21 2012. The winner will be contacted by telephone as soon as possible and informed of the prize details.

11. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize.

12. The promoter's decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

13. All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner.



14. We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.

15. The promoter of this competition is either Thomas Cook Retail Limited, trading as Thomas Cook Sport or Airtrack (for UK departures), or Capitol Holdings Ltd, trading as Thomas Cook Sport (Ireland), for travel arrangements departing from the Republic of Ireland. Thomas Cook Retail Ltd registered office is The Thomas Cook Business Park, Coningsby Road, Peterborough PE3 8SB, and the company registration number is 00102630 England. Capitol Holdings Ltd registered office is 10B Beckett Way, Parkwest Business Park, Dublin 12, and company registration number is 163008. To discover more about Thomas Cook Sport, log on to www.thomascooksport.com