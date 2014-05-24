Sullivan: West Ham close on new signings

An inconsistent campaign looked at one stage to be heading for trouble when West Ham were languishing in the bottom three at the halfway point.

But, after humiliating defeats to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in the League Cup and FA Cup, manager Sam Allardyce turned things around with a run of four straight wins in February.

Still, the Upton Park faithful regularly vented their anger at results and the team's style of play and Sullivan hopes an influx of new players will lead to a more expansive approach, with Allardyce having earned the backing of the board to remain in charge.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "We hope to sign a striker next week and he is a fantastic player.

"He takes people on and he can be a special player, then we have got other players as well. We might have another striker coming in next week from Italy and a midfielder from Europe who is a 6'4" giant who will dominate the midfield, so we have got lots of things up our sleeves.

"We want results, goals and entertainment and if we just get a couple of the players we hope and think we will get, these are players who the supporters will find exciting.

"They will love to see them, players who like to go past their defender, go into the box and slot it into the bottom corner or whack it in from the edge of the box."

West Ham eventually finished 13th and Sullivan is expecting a better season next time around.

