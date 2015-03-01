Sunderland to appeal Brown red card
Sunderland have confirmed they will appeal the red card given to Wes Brown by referee Roger East in Saturday's Premier League clash at Manchester United.
A Sunderland statement read: "SAFC has confirmed that it will appeal the red card given to Wes Brown in yesterday's [Saturday] Barclays Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
"The club has until 1pm tomorrow [Monday] to lodge its appeal with the FA."
