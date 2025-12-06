Is Man City vs Sunderland on TV? Live streams, channels, preview, kick-off time

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland in the Premier League as the two teams go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Read one as FourFourTwo provides all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Manchester City vs Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday 06 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: No UK coverage, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Manchester City just about escaped West London with all three points in midweek, beating Fulham 5-4 in a frantic contest.

Phil Foden continued his recent form with another two-goal haul, whilst the ever-consistent Erling Haaland finally netted his 100th Premier League goal.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield and could have won it late on, if not for a fine intervention from Federico Chiesa to deny Wilson Isidor.

The Black Cats are enjoying a return to the Premier League and, after 14 games played, have an impressive tally of 23 points.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Manchester City vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland in the UK

Manchester City vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday, you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland in the US

Over in the United States, Peacock is your destination for Manchester City vs Sunderland.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland in Australia

In Australia, Premier League fans can watch coverage of Manchester City vs Sunderland on Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Can I still get tickets to Manchester City vs Sunderland?

Manchester City vs Sunderland: Preview

Manchester City are bidding to record a 10th Premier League win of the season as they host newly-promoted Sunderland.

Guardiola's men are firmly on the tails of league leaders Arsenal, with the Sky Blues looking to follow up on recent wins over Leeds and Fulham.

It's the first meeting between the two teams in eight years, with City having come out on top in all seven of their last meetings in the English top flight.

Set to be without midfield duo Rodri and Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez could once again start at the base of Guardiola's midfield, with Bernando Silva and Tijjani Reijnders partnering him for the last two games.

City may have one eye on their midweek clash with Real Madrid, however, so it remains to be seen if Guardiola rings in the changes.

Sunderland and manager Regis Le Bris will no doubt have been left feeling disappointed to have not come away from Anfield with more than a point in midweek.

Confidence is brimming at present, with the Black Cats sixth in the Premier League table and already almost at that magic 30-point mark.

A trip to Manchester is next on the cards, with most preparing for the mass exodus they will soon face, given that the impending Africa Cup of Nations starts shortly.

In terms of team news, Habib Diarra is out with a long-term groin injury, while Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Aji Alese (shoulder) are all lacking match fitness, as we await updates on the trio.

Le Bris went for a five-man defence against Liverpool in midweek and intrigue remains high as to whether he does the same again on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Sunderland

We expect this to be closer than most people think, given that City are a different beast on home soil. The Black Cats have a knack for finding the net against the big six, but despite that, we are expecting a home win.