Sunderland News and Features

Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?
Football quiz Today’s quiz is brought to you by the letters A and Z – plus all the rest in between, as we ask you to name the Prem’s top goalscorers by surname
'It was 2am, and I needed the toilet...' The aftermath of Micky Quinn's four-goal debut for Newcastle
Newcastle United The former Newcastle striker tells FourFourTwo about a hotel incident after a remarkable Magpies debut
Quiz! Can you name the 29 managers who've bossed three or more Premier League clubs?
Football quiz There's a queue of expectant out-of-work managers itching to get on this list – but who will they be joining on it?
Quiz! Can you name the Brazilians with 20+ Premier League appearances?
Football quiz They’ve thrilled us since the ‘90s with their samba razzle dazzle – but can you recall the boys from Brazil who’ve appeared most frequently?
What Sunderland 'Til I Die teaches us about contract sagas – and who should be to blame
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
Sunderland Josh Maja's role in the Netflix show is uneasy, but reflective of a much bigger issue in football
What we’re excited for in Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die series 2
By Sam Blitz
Sunderland Transfer sagas, player sackings and Wembley woes - the second series of the Sunderland show, out today, promises to be a great viewing
Newcastle furlough non-playing staff due to financial pressure of pandemic
By FourFourTwo Staff
Sunderland furlough some non-playing staff due to financial pressure of pandemic
By FourFourTwo Staff
Flu-enforced lay-off may have sown seeds for Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup triumph
By FourFourTwo Staff
