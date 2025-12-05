Last minute Premier League tickets! Five big games with seat deals still available this weekend

Can Arsenal take another step towards Premier League glory?

The Premier League season will continue to unfold in no-doubt compelling fashion with another complete round of fixtures set to take place this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Aston Villa come into this game hot off a six-game winning streak (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second weekend in a row, Arsenal will take on a would-be title challenge as they visit third-placed Aston Villa.

After a poor start to the season, Unai Emery's side have well and truly hit form, winning all but two of their past 14 games in all competitions.

That sets up a massive Saturday lunchtime encounter against an Arsenal side who have lost just once in their 21 games in all competitions this season.

Manchester City vs Sunderland

Erling Haaland will be looking add to his impressive goal tally (Image credit: Getty Images)

Something has got to give in that Villa vs Arsenal game, and second-placed Manchester City will benefit either way...as long as they are able to get the job done against Sunderland.

As the newly-promoted side have shown this season, though, that could be much easier said than done: sixth-placed Sunderland have played four of the top five already and have not lost to any of them.

Can Regis Le Bris come up with another master plan to dent Pep Guardiola's title hopes in this Saturday 3pm kick-off?

Tottenham vs Brentford

Thomas Frank will face former club Brentford for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not been a very happy time for Spurs boss Thomas Frank recently. After a good start to the season, Tottenham have hit upon a decidedly poor run of just one win in their past eight games in all competitions, and they have not tasted victory in the Premier League since October.

That pressure is particularly acute at home, where Tottenham have not won a Premier League game since their opening-day victory over Burnley.

Perhaps Frank's former club Brentford could do him a favour at 3pm on Saturday, then - especially since they have lost all but one of their away trips this season.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace haven't claimed back-to-back league wins since September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody at Crystal Palace will be complaining about a banner year for the club, who are currently on course to end the year in the European qualification places after claiming the FA Cup last season.

Their away form this season has been particularly impressive, and they will take the short trip to Fulham to try and improve on that record.

But Marco Silva's side will feel they have a point to prove after falling just short of completing an incredible comeback in their 5-4 defeat to Manchester City in midweek. This Sunday's 4:30pm kick-off could be a belter.

Wolves vs Manchester United

Matheus Cunha could return from injury in time to face Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding off the weekend's action in Monday's 8pm kick-off is Manchester United's visit to rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ruben Amorim's side have shown a lot more than they did last season, on the whole, but have struggled for consistency in both their performances and their results.

Wolves will be hoping to catch Manchester United on one of their off days as they look to claim their first win of the season and start moving towards an unlikely survival push.