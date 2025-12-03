How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland: Live streams, TV coverage as Premier League champions welcome promoted opposition to Anfield

Watch Liverpool vs Sunderland today as the Black Cats attempt to continue their stellar season with a win on Merseyside. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool's win over Aston Villa at the start of November should have been the start of a resurgence. Instead, it was an island of victory in a sea of defeats – in the Premier League, at least – and now they have another chance to kickstart their campaign.

The Premier League champions won handsomely at West Ham United on Sunday afternoon. Their last back-to-back league wins came in August and September, though in fairness there were five of those.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Liverpool vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Liverpool vs Sunderland will be shown live in the UK as part of a bursting midweek programme on Sky Sports.

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football as well as via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Liverpool vs Sunderland in the US

Liverpool vs Sunderland is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Is there a Liverpool vs Sunderland free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Liverpool vs Sunderland from anywhere

Out of the country when Liverpool vs Sunderland is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Liverpool vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Liverpool's struggles on the pitch are relative, of course. They're in the top half of the Premier League table and within touching distance of the Champions League places.

Arne Slot needs to make sure the Reds put consecutive 3-0 losses to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest behind them and focus on their strengths against Sunderland.

There were big positives to take from the win at the London Stadium. With an out-of-sorts Mo Salah on the bench, Liverpool managed to get big-money striker Alexander Isak off the mark in the Premier League and benefited from the best outing yet for fellow new signing Florian Wirtz.

West Ham weren't the right opposition to stress test Liverpool's defensive fragilities but that's an evaluation they can make after Wednesday's clash with Sunderland.

Tickets

Regis Le Bris is a popular man on Wearside, and little wonder. Sunderland are in sixth place in the Premier League, bucking the recent trend for promoted teams to be utterly abject.

Saturday's win over Bournemouth was the Black Cats' first in four in the Premier League and gave them the opportunity to climb back into the top four with a win at Anfield depending on results elsewhere.

There's no magic here. Sunderland are a solid, well coached and sharply managed unit with an excellent spine and players all over the pitch who can score goals.

Le Bris, whose only previous top-tier management role lasted for two seasons at Lorient, seems to be building this thing to last.

Liverpool vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland

Liverpool badly need a home win in the league and it's not really a reflection on Sunderland that FourFourTwo predicts they'll get it this week.